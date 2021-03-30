After removal from Pak Cabinet, ex-FM Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): A day after his removal from the Pakistan Cabinet, former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19.



The news was confirmed by the newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen," Azhar tweeted.

On Monday, the federal government decided to replace Shaikh as the finance minister, as there was some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill-granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.

The development comes after PPP candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Shaikh for the Islamabad general seat in Senate elections.

In 2019, amid a cabinet reshuffle, Shaikh had been appointed Advisor on Finance after Minister for Finance Asad Umar tendered in his resignation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as the Pakistani President and his wife Samina Alvi received the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm earlier this month, according to Xinhua.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had also tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 20, Imran Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 after which he had self-isolated himself. The premier had also been inoculated on March 18 -- two days before he tested positive for the virus. He and his wife Bushra Bibi are both in quarantine. (ANI)

