After repeated adjournments, govt reaches out to oppn in RS

Goyal said, "I invite all the leaders of the House for a cup of tea at 6 p.m. The government is reaching out to everyone, it can't just be -- my way or highway."

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Amid uproar over the Pegasus issue, the government offered truce on the floor of the Rajya Sabha and said its willing to talk to the Leader of Opposition. Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the government is willing to talk to the opposition.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "I reached out to Hon'ble LoP in the morning and said that 'I and Leader of the House Piyushji wanted to meet you' but he said, 'I will consult all the colleagues then get back to you'."

The opposition parties raised the issue that they are not being allowed to speak. Raising point of order under rules, T. Siva said, why the LoP's mic was switched off.

On Monday, the opposition forced repeated adjournments in the House as it was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 p.m. and then again after several adjournments for the day.

The pandemonium broke after the Chair disallowed a suspension notice moved by the opposition parties on the issue of the 'Pegasus Project'.

The opposition shouted slogans and held placards in the well of the House and demanded discussion on the snooping issue which was not allowed by the Chair.

The Deputy Chairman tried to run the House during the question hour while some questions were asked but reply could not be heard, after which the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the chairman M. Venkiah Naidu said the notice by T. Siva, E. Kareem and Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed which led to ruckus in the House that forced the Chair to adjourn it till 12 noon.

The floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha -- Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue and jointly decided to press their demands.

