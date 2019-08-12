After return to Delhi, Indian HC Bisaria wishes Eid Mubarak

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you peace, harmony and happiness on this auspicious day. And greetings from Delhi!," he tweeted.

Before leaving Islamabad, Bisaria had planted a sapling in the lawns of the Indian High Commission "for a better future".

"Meaningful at multiple levels. Before leaving Pakistan, planted a sapling for a better future.

"Planting a greener future. #IndiainPakistan has planted 150 trees in its chancery and residential complex as homage to #MahatmaGandhi for his #150thBirthAnniversary. The 150th sapling on our green campus was planted by HC @AjayBis," the Indian High Commission tweeted on Sunday, with photographs of the event, at which around 40 staff of the Indian HC were seen waving to the camera.

India has denied Pakistani media reports that around 13 staff of the Indian mission have left Islamabad via the Wagah border due to escalating tensions.A Islamabad ordered Bisaria to leave in a unilateral action over India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. According to details, Bisaria has fulfilled his duties in Pakistan for one year, seven months and 25 days. Pakistan not only expelled the Indian envoy, it has also suspended bilateral trade, and permanently suspended two cross-border train services and a bus service over the Kashmir issue.