After TN and Kerala, now K'taka to ban online gambling

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government has decided to impose a ban on online gambling & betting in the state barring lottery and horse racing at Saturday's cabinet meet. The government also announced that it has earmarked Rs 17.7 crore for the purchase of medicines to treat Covid patients.

Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy explained that the government will amend the Karnataka Police Act in the upcoming session (Sept 13) to ban online gambling. This has been done as per the directions of the High Court. However, the ban will not include lottery, wagering, betting on horse races, he said.

"The ban includes all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of money paid before or after its issue, electronic means, virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds with any game of chance," Madhuswamy explained.

The government had submitted to the court that it is drafting a bill on banning online betting, gambling in July. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already banned online gambling.

Madhuswamy explained that in order to be ready to face the Covid third wave, the government has allotted Rs 17.7 crore towards the purchase of 50 medicines including Remdesivir. He further said that the cabinet discussed withdrawal of the night curfew in the state. The cabinet gave authority to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take a call after discussing with DC's and SP's of districts and experts, he added.

