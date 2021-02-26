After tractor, Tejashwi cycles to Assembly against fuel price hike

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) During the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly on Friday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav reached the Assembly riding a bicycle to highlight the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, reached the Assembly on a bicycle from his residence. He said the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are constantly increasing which has created difficulties for the common man. He said the poor and the deprived sections are suffering due to inflation but the 'double-engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar is silent.