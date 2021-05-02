After trends show DMK is leading in TN polls, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav congratulates DMK chief Stalin

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): With the official trends showing the DMK leading in 118 seats and the ruling AIADMK in 82 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday congratulated DMK president MK Stalin.



Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, "Congratulations to MK Stalin ji and the dedicated DMK and alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership."

Meanwhile, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, as official trends show the party leading, despite a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6. (ANI)

