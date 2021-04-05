After two rounds, fire fighting operation in Tehri Garhwal forest stopped due to bad weather

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): The fire-fighting operations in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal forest was stopped on Monday afternoon after two rounds due to the weather condition. The operation will resume on Tuesday morning.



Indian Air Force's helicopter on Monday participated in the operations to douse the fire spread in the Koti colony forest area of the district.

"Two Mi-17 helicopters have been allotted to Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Chopper dedicated to Garhwal is collecting water from Tehri lake to douse forest fires. Two rounds completed and hoping to complete 12 more, if the weather allows," DS Meena, the Nodal Officer, Fire Fighting had said.

The helicopters participated in the operation after the central government provided a helicopter to the Uttarakhand government to extinguish the fires in the forests of the mountainous areas that broke out on Friday.

Amid the operation, water collected from Tehri lake was sprinkled with the help of a 5000-litre capacity bucket. In the first round of dousing, water was sprinkled in the forest in Adwani.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday had called an emergency meeting over the forest fires in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all help to the Uttarakhand government to combat the fire that broke out in the forest area of the state. "To control over the forest fire in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The fire, that broke out at 964 locations in 62 hectares of forest area, killed four persons and seven animals. (ANI)

