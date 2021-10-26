After Varanasi, Priyanka to address rally Gorakhpur

The rally venue is Champa Devi Park, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, adding that "the Congress workers are on toes day and night to make this rally a grand success."

The Congress leader said the party is fighting from the streets and raking up every issue of the people in the state.

The venue itself is chosen to show that the Congress is ready to take on BJP in the state. The rally comes after the Congress announced 40 per cent reservation to women in tickets and also declared seven resolutions to be part of its manifesto.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 10 had kicked off her party's campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by mounting a blistering attack on the ruling BJP.

Addressing the mammoth rally in Varanasi, Priyanka took on the Centre and State governments on the issue of farmers and injustice to the poor.

"In the past two years, I have been working in UP. Two years ago, 13 adivasis were killed in a land dispute in Sonbhadra. Some leaders of the ruling BJP were involved and the people said that they had no hope for justice. I went there and each of the victims' families said that they wanted justice," she said.

Priyanka said that then came the pandemic and we saw people dying without oxygen, without medicines. People had hoped that the government would help but no help came and so many died in this hope.

"After this, Hathras happened and the government shielded the accused and there was no justice for the victim's family. The same has happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were mowed down by a minister's son and the government is shielding the accused," she said.

