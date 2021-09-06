After wife, now SC Mishra's son begins Brahmin campaign in UP

While Mishra has addressed meetings focusing on Brahmins in over 70 districts of Uttar Pradesh, his wife Kalpana Mishra has started addressing meetings of women from the Brahmin community.

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is playing the Brahmin card with a vengeance in Uttar Pradesh and the family of BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra is playing a crucial role in the campaign.

Now Mishra's son, Kapil Mishra, has also plunged into the 'win-Brahmin' campaign.

Kapil Mishra is addressing Prabuddha Varg Sammelans (read Brahmin Sammelan) where he urges the youth to vote for the BSP and make his 'bua' (aunt) the chief minister for the fifth time.

'Bua', for the uninitiated, is Mayawati who ties rakhi to Satish Chandra Mishra.

"I do not need any post. It is enough for me that I am the son of Satish Chandra Mishra and nephew of Mayawati. My family and I have got the love and blessings of Mayawati since the past 20 years. My wish is to see that my 'Bua' becomes chief minister for the fifth time," he said.

Kapil also attacked the BJP government on the issue of reservation.

He said, "The BJP government has sold everything to private hands. When these government units will not be there, the existence of reservation and jobs can well be understood."

Meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra in another meeting attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that "its people ask for votes and then notes in the name of Lord Shri Ram."

"On one hand, BJP claims to build a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, on the other hand it deals with land in the name of Lord Ram," he said and added, "There is a vast difference between the words and deeds of the BJP."

Mishra further said that the BJP copies the policies of the Samajwadi Party government.

"The Brahmin community was feeling oppressed under the SP government and now the same community is facing pressure in the ongoing BJP's regime," he added.

He said that the head of the SP government had humiliated his minister Rajaram Pandey.

"He died of a heart attack. Whenever the SP government came to power, riots and killings took place," he pointed out.

"Sixteen per cent is the population of the Brahmin community which is not less. Once you all are united, you will not be humiliated. You have to increase the percentage to win the seat. Similarly, there are 23 per cent Dalit, Muslim and backward castes people in the society. Make brotherhood with them, and get your own government formed with a majority," he stated.

