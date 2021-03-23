After writing letter to Birla, Navneet Rana says will approach police against Arvind Sawant

"I have written a letter to Om Birla. I will also complain about it to the police... I am not going to stop here, not by threats of someone. I will fight until I live," the Independent MP from Amaravati told ANI on Monday."While people of Maharashtra are facing the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, people are extorting Rs 100 crores a month... Sachin Waje, the police officer who was suspended for 17 years was working for Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Waze used to extort money in Mumbai. After Thackeray became the Chief Minister, he asked Param Bir Singh for rejoining of Waze," she said."Will a man tell me how to speak now? My colleague Bharat from Rajahmundry told me he heard what Sawant had said. After I finished my speech, while he was leaving the House, he told me that it is now my turn and they will put me behind bars. He was threatening me in the House," she added.Rana also alleged that she received threats from Sawant in the past. "There is a need to think if a woman is not safe inside Parliament then how she will be safe in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is a party with hooliganism ideology," she said.However, the Shiv Sena MP has denied the allegations levelled by Rana.Rana had during Zero Hour today spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.She alleged in her letter to Om Birla that Sawant had threatened her by saying "Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (How will you move about in Maharashtra now, I will see how you can do so and you will be also put in jail)."She also claimed that she was previously also threatened several times over phone and via letters over acid attacks on her.Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".He had alleged that Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence. (ANI)