AG to audit Faridabad, Gurugram corporations: Vij

Replying to a question, Vij said the Accountant General of Haryana has been requested to audit the five-year records of both the corporations.

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the Accountant General would look into complaints of irregularities in the Municipal Corporations of Faridabad and Gurugram.

He said irregularities in the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad relating to LED streetlights and other issues would be investigated by a high-level committee, which would submit a report soon.

Additionally, a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Engineer is investigating irregularities in the LED streetlights.

In response to another question, Vij, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the proposal to upgrade the Civil Hospital of Gurugram to a 500-bed one is under consideration.

He said the condition of the hospital building is dilapidated and the construction work will start on completion of all formalities.

