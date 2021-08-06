'Against rules': Kerala HC on Lakshadweep's denial to MPs visit

Kochi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the Lakshwadeep authorities' denial of permission to a group of Kerala MPs to visit the islands is against the rules and asked them to have a re-look in a month's time.

Hearing the petition of the six MPs, from both houses, challenging the denial of permission for their visit, the court ruled that the administration failed to give a hearing to the applicants as per the rules.