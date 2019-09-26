Agartala gang rape: Six arrested

The incident took place late on Tuesday, when the middle-aged woman was attacked while she was returning to her rented accomodation at Badarghat after consulting a doctor about her ailing daughter.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Arindam Nath (southern range) told IANS on Thursday six men have been arrested after a massive protest on the streets here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who holds the home portfolio wants immediate action.

"The victim was first kidnapped by an auto rickshaw driver. She was taken to towards the Agartala airport and gang raped before being dumped near the Circuit House, on the outskirts here," a police official said.

The family members of the victim rescued her after the midnight on Tuesday in unconscious condition and admitted her to the Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in critical condition. A host of leaders from across political lines, including opposition leader Manik Sarkar, BJP leader Pratima Bhowmik, Congress leader Subal Bhowmik, human rights activist Purosottam Roy Barman have visited the victim at the hospital. Panchali Bhattacharjee, wife of former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is supervising the treatment of the victim told IANS: I never had come across such horrific crime Ain the capital city of Tripura."