Agencies probing possibility of attack drones being launched from close proximity of air base

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Security agencies involved in the investigations of the Jammu drone attacks are probing the possibility of the terrorists having launched the quadcopters equipped with Improvised Explosive Devices from a location within few kilometres of the airbase.



The amount of the explosive that the basic quadcopters carried, it is possible that the drone may have been launched by the terrorists from a nearby location that could be a few kilometres or less from the airbase, sources told ANI.

The quadcopters used in the attack are very basic in nature and have been improvised by the terrorists who used them to launch the attack on the airbase, the sources said.

Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said.

"There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said. An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added. (ANI)