Agitating farmers reach Karnal mini secretariat after talks break down, Tikait says protest to continue

Karnal (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Protesting farmers gathered around mini secretariat here in support of their demands after break down of talks with the district administration over their call for action against officials allegedly involved in lathicharge on August 28.



They announced that they will continue their sit-in at the mini secretariat till the government talks to them over their demands and accepts them.

"We have captured the gate and want to take some rest. It is up to the government now as to when they want to talk. We are sitting here peacefully till then," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers breached police barricades as they reached the mini secretariat.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said they will continue their protest till the government accepts their demands.

"Despite various obstacles, we have 'gheraoed' the mini secretariat and will continue our protest peacefully till the government accepts our demands. Our fight is with the government not with the police officials," he said.

"Today we had three meetings with the district administration but no fruitful discussion took place," he added.

The protesting farmers had gathered at Karnal for mahapanchayat over their demands.

Rakesh Tikait said in a tweet that police had taken him custody but had to release him in view of the enthusiasm of the youth. "I am present at the secretariat with the farmers, the fight will continue," he said.

The protesting farmers faced police deployment while heading to the mini secretariat.

Earlier Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had expressed hope about reaching a solution through talks.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against three new farm laws, had given a call for 'gherao' of the secretariat on Tuesday demanding registration of an FIR against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathicharge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat till September 7 midnight to curb the "spread of inflammatory material and rumours" during the protest.

Security had also been beefed up in the new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal. (ANI)