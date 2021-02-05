Agitation will remain apolitical: Farmers' front

The assertion comes in the backdrop of politicians of different parties visiting protest sites at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and other border points to extend their support to the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

New Delhi : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leading farmers protests at Delhi borders on Thursday said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage.

'This movement has been completely apolitical from the beginning and will remain apolitical. The support of political parties and leaders to this movement is welcomed, but in no case the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's stage will be allowed for political leaders,' said a Morcha statement issued by one of its leaders Darshan Pal.

The outfit has also demanded the immediate reinstatement of internet services disrupted at the protest sites.

'The government's efforts to suppress the voice of disagreement continues. Along with the agitating farmers, media persons and local people are facing a lot of trouble due to the internet ban.

'Especially students are facing a 'big problem' as their exams are approaching. On one side the government propagates plans like Digital India but on the other hand, the people of the country are being deprived of the internet,' the statement said.

This movement is getting continuous support from the nation and the world. It is shameful that the government wants to 'suppress' it by citing it as an 'internal matter', it said.

'Those who are showing solidarity with the farmers are being trolled on social media, which is condemnable.'

According to the information compiled so far, FIRs have been registered against 125 protesters and 21 protesters are still missing, the statement said.

Legal help desks have been set up at every protest site on the borders of Delhi and the teams are constantly taking up these cases, it said.