Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

Agra (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

Sharing details of the initiative, RK Rathi, Executive Engineer, Agra Municipal Corporation said, "An agency has been directed to do mechanised cleaning as well as deploy two air purifying machines at the gates of Taj Mahal. We are taking these measures to combat air pollution and provide relief to large number of tourists who visit here every day".



The northern plains of the country have been in the grip of hazardous air quality since last few days. A layer of smog has been seen in various parts of the region including Delhi and nearby areas.

Taj Mahal is one of 'Seven Wonders of the World' built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and draws millions of tourists from all parts of the world. (ANI)

