Agra fashion designer dies of Covid, police perform last rites

Agra, May 6 (IANS) Agra-based fashion designer, Sharda Whabi, was found dead in her house in Jaipuria Sunrise Colony, possibly due to Covid.

She lived alone since her husband and two sons are based in Dubai.

The family authorised the local police to cremate her on Wednesday.

Ekta chowki in-charge Shailendra Chauhan, said that they cremated her body as per Hindu rituals and followed all Covid protocols after an authority letter was sent to them by her son Arjun.