Agra reports zero Covid cases after over 100 days

Agra, July 4 (IANS) After more than 100 days, Agra reported zero cases of Covid-19, bringing considerable relief to the overstressed medical infrastructure as the last few days saw only two or three cases.

According to officials, the total number of cases since March 2020 was 25,709. The total number of fatalities is 453. The number of active cases now is 63. So far 11,95,181 samples have been tested. The recovery rate stands at 97.99 per cent.