Agree with Kangana Ranaut, all I want is justice: says Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi on Thursday thanked actor Kangana Ranaut, who slammed senior advocate Indira Jaising for requesting that she forgive those who gang raped her daughter in 2012.

"I agree with the statement of Kangana Ranaut. I want to thank her. I am a mother. My daughter died seven years ago and all I want is justice," Asha Devi told ANI here.

She accused Jaising of running a business in the name of human rights and supporting the perpetrators."The way senior advocate Indira Jaising questioned me. This is to deceive the society in the name of human rights. It is to make fun of the heinous crimes against girls and women. They run businesses in the name of human rights and only support the perpetrators," Devi said.Earlier today, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the convicts, saying 'that lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days.'Ranaut also said that the convicts should be hanged publicly to set an example for society.Earlier, Indira Jaising had advised Asha Devi to "forgive her daughter's rapists and murderers just like Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's killer". (ANI)