Agreement signed to end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis, around 34,000 internally displaced people to be settled in Tripura

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday presided over the signing of an agreement between the central government and the governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura.



Shah said around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura under the new agreement and the state would be given a package of around Rs 600 crores for their rehabilitation.

They would get all the rights that normal residents of the states get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of Centre and state governments, he said.

The agreement was signed in front of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Bru refugee representatives.

"I want to thank Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji for ending this crisis. Nobody was ready to think about the future of Bru refugees. This step is historic," Deb said.

North-East Democratic Alliance chief Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present, said they (Bru refugees) will enjoy all the facilities.

"They had an option to go to Mizoram but most of them expressed their wish to stay in Tripura," he said. (ANI)

