Agricultural secretary Sanjay Agarwal gets additional charge as Secretary of Ministry of Cooperation

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sanjay Agarwal has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation on Thursday.



Agarwal is an IAS officer from UP batch '84, and his appointment will be valid till either the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Cooperatives (MSCS).

The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.

The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister. The decision is also being seen as a step to empower farmers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet and said the government will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

