Agriculture has key role in making India $ 5 trillion economy: PM Modi

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming five trillion dollar economy and the government was focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system.

Addressing a gathering here after distributing Krishi Karman Awards, Modi said that the effort of Central government has led to an increase in the production and export of spices in the country."The agriculture sector has a very important role to play in making India a five trillion dollar economy. For this, our government is focusing on formulating a cash crop and export centric farming system," he said.Modi said that production of spices has crossed 25 lakh tonne and their export has risen from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore.He said the government was not only solving problems of farmers but also working towards a better future for them."We have made arrangements so that farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network. We've also made facilities for cold storage," he said.Modi also said the government has started an immunisation programme for cattle."We have started an immunisation programme for the cattle to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We have also started PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan) scheme so that the farmers can also become energy-producers and sell it to the grid," he said.The Prime Minister also talked about efforts being made by the Centre to solve specific issues of farmers producing crops such as coconut, cashew, rubber and coffee.Modi said that the government is working at three levels to strengthen fisheries - promoting fisheries in villages with financial assistance, modernisation of boats under blue revolution scheme and construction of modern fishing infrastructure.He said that the Central government has also put aside Rs 7,500 crore as a special fund for building modern fishing infrastructure.He said people in the fishing trade have been connected to Kisan Credit Cards."Fishing boats are also being modernized for deep-sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed on them with the help of ISRO," he said. (ANI)