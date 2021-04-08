AGuH chief trapped, 3 terrorists killed in Shopian gunfight (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Proscribed terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind's (AGuH) chief has been trapped in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in which three unidentified terrorists have been killed on Thursday, officials said
"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on," a police official said.
The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
