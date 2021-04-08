AGuH chief trapped, 3 terrorists killed in Shopian gunfight (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Proscribed terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind's (AGuH) chief has been trapped in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in which three unidentified terrorists have been killed on Thursday, officials said

"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on," a police official said.