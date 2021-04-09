AGuH terror outfit wiped out in J&K

The encounter at Shopian started on Thursday evening and ended on Friday with the killing of five terrorists. Two terrorists, including the Chief of AGuH Imtiyaz Shah, were killed in a second operation at Tral in Pulwama district on Friday.

Srinagar, April 9 (IANS) With the killing of seven terrorists of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in two different operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir in the last 24 hours, the proscribed terrorist outfit has been wiped out in Kashmir, top police officials told IANS on Friday.

Police sources said both the operations at Shopian and Tral in South Kashmir are over now.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including seven AK rifles and two pistols have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

"Both the ongoing operations at Shopian and Tral are over. Five terrorists in first and two in second operation neutralised. Both the terrorist groups are from the same outfit.

"Seven AK and two pistols recovered.

"With these two encounters and elimination of seven terrorists the terrorist group AGH (Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind) fully wiped out once again," Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, J&K told IANS.

