AgustaWestland case: Court rejects Christian Michel's bail plea, says charges are 'serious'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Observing that the accusations against Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal are serious, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed his bail plea.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Micheal, his bail plea, contended that he should be granted bail since he has been in custody for the last 375 days, including the days spent in Dubai jail during his extradition proceedings."The applicant has undergone almost 600 hours of custodial interrogation by both the agencies. As of today, the applicant has spent 375 days in custody including the period which he spent in Dubai jail," the petition read.During the course of proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, appearing for the CBI and ED, opposed the bail plea and submitted that the investigation in the case is underway. He also raised questions on the conduct of the accused.Christian Michel's counsel, Aljo K Joseph, told the court that his client will not tamper with the evidence as all the documents are intact.Through a reply copy, both the investigating agencies had earlier told the court that it would file a supplementary charge sheet in the case since sufficient evidence attributing criminality against other public servants and private persons have surfaced during the ongoing probe.The agencies have said in the past that the British national is a flight risk and could flee the country.Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)