AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC issues notice to Sushen Mohan Gupta

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Sushen Mohan Gupta, businessman and alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

The single bench of Justice Sunil Gaur has sought Gupta's reply on a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail given to him by the trial court.

The next date of hearing has been set for September 12.



The trial Court on June 1 had granted bail to Gupta in connection with the money laundering case related to the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper deal case.

The bail was granted to him on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties.

Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, representing the ED, has submitted that the agency possesses substantial evidence against Gupta and added that some information recovered from diary entries and pen drive made him a suspect in other defence deals too.

On May 22, the ED had filed a fifth supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland sase which named Gupta along with two other firms.

Gupta was arrested on March 26 by the agency on charges of money laundering. (ANI)

