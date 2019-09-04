AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Following Puri's arrest, a Delhi court remanded him to one-day judicial custody and said it would hear tomorrow the agency's plea seeking his custody.



The accused, who is in judicial custody till September 17 in connection with a bank fraud case, was produced before the court after it issued a production warrant to him, yesterday.

Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had earlier filed an application in the court seeking to surrender in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)