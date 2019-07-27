AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri slips away ED probe on pretext of going to washroom

New Delhi: Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is reported to have sneaked out of the Enforcement Directorate investigation in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam.

Puri, who has been questioned in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, on Friday sought a break from the investigating officer of the case, saying he needed to go to the washroom. But he slipped away, an agency official said.

As he did not return to join the investigation, agency officials tried to call him on his mobile phone, but it was switched off.

However, Puri has denied the allegations and said that he was granted a lunch break from the agency officials while being interrogated by them on Friday. Puri has said that he had appeared before the agency officials on Friday. In his anticipatory bail application, Puri said after questioning for two-three hours, ED officials allowed him to have lunch and attend a short meeting. However, he got late in returning to the ED office. Thereafter he received news that agency officials are looking for him in his office and residence. On the apprehension that he might be caught by ED officials, Puri moved a trial court seeking interim relief from arrest on Saturday. The court granted him relief till July 29. However, ED opposed his anticipatory bail plea and said that he is required to be confronted with some crucial evidence in the case. Puri, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Powerprojects, one of India's leading integrated power players in the energy sector, has denied his role in the deal.