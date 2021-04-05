AgustaWestland money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to businessman Anoop Gupta

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to businessman Anoop Gupta, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in AgustaWestland money laundering case, and noted that the accused has roots in society and having his business in India and is an income tax assessee.



While passing the order, Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar said "considering the overall facts and circumstances, the accused is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 lakhs with two sureties of the same amount with the further condition".

The court noted that the accused is suffering from a number of diseases and is under treatment.

The accused is 62 years of age and has roots in society. Accused is residing in Delhi along with his family members. The accused is having his business in India and is an income tax assessee. Therefore, the contention of the Enforcement Directorate that the accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance," it said.

The same court has recently issued summons against new accused including several firms made in the 9th supplementary charge-sheet filed by the ED.

"There is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence against accused persons, namely Anoop Gupta, Anurag Potdar, M/s KRBL DMCC and M/s KRBL Limited showing their involvement," the court had noted.



Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta ad Mohd Faraz represented the Enforcement Directorate while Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa and Advocate Sadman Siddiqui appeared for accused Anoop Gupta in the matter.

Earlier, the ED submitted that 70 Million Euros (proceeds of crime) were laundered through two channels for payments of kickbacks to various political persons, bureaucrats, air force officials and others to influence the contract for the supply of 12 VVIP Helicopters in favour of M/s AgustaWestland International Limited.

The ED claimed that it had received some documents on December 17, 2020, which shows that the accused was controlling the financial transactions of the said company. It is submitted that bribe was paid from 2008-2010. ED also said Anoop Gupta gave an evasive reply during questioning and needs to be confronted with voluminous records.

The AgustaWestland corruption case is being probed by the CBI and the ED. It has been alleged that bribes were paid during the UPA Regime to "middlemen", perhaps even politicians, when India agreed to buy 12 AgustaWestland helicopters built by Italian defence manufacturing Company Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore. Later in 2014, the said deal was scrapped by the NDA Government. (ANI)

