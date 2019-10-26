Ahead of ''Deepotsav' Yogi arrives in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday arrived in Ayodhya to participate in 'Deepotsav' celebrations.

Over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at Saryu Ghat, on Saturday evening as a part of Diwali celebrations.



Earlier today, artists from different states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan gathered here ahead of the 'Deepotsav'.

Artists were also spotted dressed as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman.

"It feels great to be here. We get to meet a lot of people here. Artists from different states have come here," said an artist.

Preparations are going on in full swing at Ram ki Paudi here.

"On the occasion of the second Deepotsav, we created a record by lighting 3,51,000 earthen diyas. This is the third time that we are celebrating Deepotsav here and we will light 5,51,000 earthen diyas," said a local.

Residents of the area and tourists are flocking in large numbers for the grand Deepotsav celebrations. (ANI)

