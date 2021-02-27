Ahead of Assam Assembly polls, BJP's ally Bodoland Peoples' Front joins hands Congress-led coalition

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) on Saturday announced to join the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led alliance.



"To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with the MAHAJATH," BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.

"BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, BPF shall work hand to hand with the MAHAJATH," Mohilary added.

BPF will now be a part of the Mahajath which comprises of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM).

In Assam, Assembly elections on 126 seats shall be held in three phases from March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats. (ANI)

