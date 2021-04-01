Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

Kollam (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings.



"Received the blessings of Mata Amritanandamayi 'Amma'. Feeling enlightened to meet the epitome of service," Nadda tweeted.

Mata Amritanandamayi, also known as Amma, is the spiritual leader based in Amritanandamayi Math in the Kollam district.

Nadda is campaigning in the state ahead of Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on April 6.

Earlier today, while addressing a public rally in Kollam, the BJP chief termed Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) as "scamsters" who "believe in corruption and should be sent away."

During the address, he linked LDF Gold Scam in Kerala and UDF with the Solar Scam.

Nadda also held a roadshow on Thursday in Kerala's Attingal.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

