Ahead of assembly polls, IT raids 20 places in Tamil Nadu over money distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday raided at least 20 places in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, and Madurai in connection with money distribution ahead of the assembly elections in the state.



Ahead of the polls, the IT department, under the Election Commission, has opened a complaint cell to receive information against money distribution, money laundering, etc.

The IT cell undertook the raids acting on information received in the Election Commission IT complaint cell.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

