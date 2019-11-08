Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi to meet UP Chief Secy, DGP today

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is slated to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh over preparedness ahead of the verdict in the decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case which is expected later this month.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of the state, especially in Ayodhya district, in order to maintain law and order before and after the expected judgment in the Ayodhya case.Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya district till December 10 in anticipation of the verdict in the matter. The Centre has given state almost 4,000 extra paramilitary personnel in this regard.Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. He also asked the officials to stay alert and pro-active."Take immediate actions against inflammatory social media posts. Keep an open dialogue with the public, political and religious leaders on the Ayodhya verdict," Adityanath told the officials.From August to October, the Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.The judgment is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Gogoi demits from office. (ANI)