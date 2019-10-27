Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Congress says law must prevail

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) With the Supreme Court preparing to pronounce its historical judgement in Ayodhya dispute case, the Congress has maintained that the apex court judgment should be respected by all.

Party leaders are wary of the political fallout in the aftermath of the judgement and Congress Working Committee member Jitin Prasada has advocated for construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site with a rider.

Talking to IANS here, the former Union Minister said: "As a Hindu, of course, I want a temple there. But there is also a law of the land. The Supreme Court verdict should be accepted by everybody, whatever the verdict may be. The verdict should come out as early as possible and should put at rest all debates on this issue. It is time to move on and all communities should live in harmony,"

The stated position of the Congress is that whatever the verdict, it should be accepted by all parties. The Ram Mandir issue was also raised during the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee workshop held recently in Rae Bareli. A source said that the matter was deliberated for a brief period. A Congress party leader in condition of anonymity told IANS that "the party is of the view that whatever the outcome of the apex court decision, it should be respected by all stakeholders." Case litigant Haji Mehboob's lawyer insisted that it is not the right time to speculate. He told IANS that "I think prudence, as well as propriety, both demand that this is not the right time to speculate or even express personal views with regard to a judicial matter where hearing is duly concluded and judgment is eagerly awaited." The Supreme Court has already concluded the hearings on the Ayodhya dispute. The Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to retire next month and it is anticipated that the judgement will be pronounced before his retirement. miz/skp/bc