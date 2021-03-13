Ahead of CEC, Bengal BJP core committee meet at Nadda's house

The BJP has already announced candidates for first two phases of polls in West Bengal that will vote in eight-phases.

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A meeting of West Bengal BJP core committee is underway on Saturday at the party's national president J.P. Nadda's residence to shortlist candidates for the remaining seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present in the meeting. Core committee members of West Bengal BJP, including state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee are all at the meeting.

A party leader said that the West Bengal BJP has shortlisted the names of probable candidates recommend by the district units.

"In the core committee meeting going at Naddaji's residence, list of probable names will be futhered streamlined ahead of being placed before the Central Election Committee that will select party candidates from remaining assembly seats of West Bengal," he said.

The BJP's CEC meeting is scheduled later in the day which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Sources said that in the CEC meeting candidates for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, will also be finalized along with remaining seats of Assam and West Bengal.

--IANS

ssb/in