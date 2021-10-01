Ahead of civic polls, BJP in K'taka to announce Rs 6K cr package for B'luru

Sources said that with the announcement of the special package, the ruling BJP will aim to restore its image in the city as its people had to put up with the worst condition of roads caused by incessant rains.

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to announce a Rs 6,000 crore package for the development of Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, ahead of the civic polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The special package will focus on asphalting of roads, peripheral ring roads and other infrastructure activities. The matter of BBMP elections is presently with the Supreme Court and the polls are likely to be announced in the months of February or March next year.

Last December, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had kickstarted the 'Bengaluru Mission 2022' to provide fundamental infrastructure, improve transport system, ensure hygiene, make Bengaluru a green city besides ensuring digital services.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is announcing the special package with new objectives and also by including the main points of 'Bengaluru Mission 2022'.

Upgrading of about 190 km of 12 arterial roads with more traffic congestion, rejuvenation of 25 lakes, beautification of 20 lakes and stormwater drains, building a study centre for waste management, creation of mega tree parks in 400 acres of land in satellite towns, single-window agency for public grievance etc. are on the agenda of the BJP government.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated that Bommai will announce the special package within 15 days. But he declined to comment on whether this is being done for the purpose of the polls.

Sources said that Bommai is very keen to win the BBMP polls and please the party high command and prove that being a north Karnataka leader, he can secure victory in south Karnataka as well.

The BBMP council's term ended a year ago and an administrator took over operations of the civic body.

The government passed the BBMP Act, 2020, which provides for 243 wards. Presently, there are 198 wards and the delimitation process is underway.

