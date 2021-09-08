Ahead of college reopening in Kerala, Edu Min to convene meeting with principals on Sept 10

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that higher education institutions would be reopened on October 4, state Education Minister R Bindu said on Wednesday the government has called for a meeting on September 10 with all the principals of the institution to list out necessary protocols needed to be followed in the colleges.



Addressing the reporters, Bindu said, "As per discussed, the higher education institutions would be reopened on October 4 for final year students. In order to list out the necessary COVID-19 protocols to be followed in the colleges, we have scheduled a meeting with all the principals on September 10."

She further added, "before reopening of colleges, the government and the institutions will set up a special camp for jabbing college students with 1st anti-COVID shots. The COVID-19 protocol will remain the same as it was last year."

"Academic session will be arranged on a shift basis or students have to show up in half-strength on alternative days. In order to discuss this issue, we have scheduled a meeting with all the principals of institutions on September 1 at 10 am. We will be asking all the principals to update the students with COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed in the colleges," Bindu said. (ANI)

