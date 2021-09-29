Ahead of COP26, TERI to host Adaptation Futures Conference from Oct 5

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will be the host, while the World Adaptation Science Programme (WASP) would be the co-host of the international event happening for the first time in Asia. The biennial International Adaptation Futures Conference will be held virtually from October 5-8, a year after its scheduled time that was cancelled owing to the pandemic induced lockdown.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) With the UN's annual climate change negotiations meet barely a month away, all eyes are on the deliberations at the 'Adaptation Futures Conference', a flagship event devoted entirely to climate change adaptation, to be held here from October 5.

Talking about the event that will facilitate dialogues towards action oriented solutions from a diverse range of stakeholders that include academia, practitioners, scientists and policy makers from across the world, former diplomat and distinguished fellow, TERI, Manjeev Singh Puri, said, "COP26 is considered as an Adaptation COP. We are sure that the deliberations during this conference will be helpful towards that end."

The UN's annual climate change talks - termed as the Conference of Parties (COP26) - are to be held at Glasgow in the UK from October 31. There is a global endeavour to come up with mitigative action and adaptation measures that will ensure to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5-degree Celsius as compared to the pre-industrial era.

Highlighting the urgency for the need to recognise and act on climate change adaptation, TERI Director, Earth Science and Climate Change Division, Suruchi Bhadwal, told mediapersons, "Adaptation is a necessity and not a choice for all countries. As a large developing country with a large number of people depending on climate sensitive sources for their livelihoods, India needs to take cognizance and respond to the risks related to climate change."

India's Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, would inaugurate the event that will have six plenaries and multiple content driven parallel sessions.

