Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, 15 Delhi-Odisha trains cancelled

Northern Railways said in a statement that the Puri-New Delhi Special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26 and the New-Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24 and 25.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make a landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway on Saturday cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Anand Vihar Terminal- Bhubneshwar Special has been cancelled on May 24. The Anand Vihar-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24 and 26 while the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26 and 27.

The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special has been cancelled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26. The New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special has been cancelled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 25. The Anand Vihar-Puri special will not run on May 25.

The Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh special will not run May 25, 26 and 27, while the Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26.

The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special and the Bhubneshwar- Anand Vihar special have been cancelled on May26.

The AnandVihar-Bhubneshwar special will not run on May 25.

--IANS

ssb/arm