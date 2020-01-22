Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, 210 FIRs registered under Arms Act, 231 arrested

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A total of 210 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act here till Tuesday, in which 231 persons have been arrested, said Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh in a media briefing today.

543512 hoardings/banners/posters have been removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies.



The banners and hoardings have been removed from different parts of the capital city including 1387 in the New Delhi Municipal Council area, 36453 in East Delhi Municipal Council, 224921 in South Delhi Municipal Council, 278435 in North Delhi Municipal Council and 2316 in Delhi Cantonment Board region.

Around 131 kg narcotics/drugs have been seized and liquor worth Rs 95 lakh has been seized till yesterday.

Moreover, 289 number of unlicensed arms/weapons have been seized and 337 number of cartridges/explosives/bombs have been seized. 4504 licensed arms have been deposited, 2952 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC.

According to the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures cash worth Rs 1,15,29,920 has been also seized

Meanwhile, the scrutiny process has begun today.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

