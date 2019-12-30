Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP Lok Sabha candidate joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, former MLA Gugan Singh, who fought Lok Sabha polls as an AAP candidate, returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.



Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, state unit party chief Manoj Tiwari, senior party leader and MP Vijay Goel, MP Parvesh Verma and others here.

He unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Northwest Delhi seat against BJP's Hans Raj Hans.

Singh was a BJP member of the Delhi Assembly from Bawana and had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before Bawana by-election in 2017.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to take place in early next year. (ANI)

