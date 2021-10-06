Ahead of Durga Puja, idol makers of UP's Gorakhpur worry regarding sale due to COVID

While speaking to ANI, Girija Shankar, an artisan, said, "We make idols with Bangla art as it has more influence. We have artisans from different districts of Bengal. This year we are making idols of 8 feet which cost around 10,000 to 15,000. Earlier before COVID-19 lockdown, we used to make big idols.""We did not work last year due to lockdown. After Ganesh Chaturthi, we started getting orders. We are making small idols this year," added another artisan.The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. (ANI)