Ahead of Eid, PETA demands Mumbai slaughterhouse inspection

The letter, which has also been sent to Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra State Animal Welfare Board, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Animal Welfare Board of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has also asked the agencies to improve the enforcement of laws regarding transport and slaughter of animals at the facility.

Deonar is counted among Asia's biggest slaughterhouses. A video, made by PETA during one of its visits there, shows bodies of dead buffaloes being moved around the premises by a bulldozer, a shed full of the dead buffaloes, goats and sheep, and a recorded admission of a worker that animals routinely die during transportation because of severe crowding and lack of care.

It is reported that over 1.24 lakh goats, sheep and about 2,700 buffaloes have arrived at the abatoir from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam for slaughter ahead of Bakr-Eid on August 12. PETA has requested Muslims not to offer animal sacrifice but to observe Bakr-Eid by distributing vegan foods, volunteering for charities, or taking other actions that do not involve killing animals. <br> <br>"All religions call for compassion, and no religion requires eating meat," said PETA India CEO and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate. "Islamic law requires that animals be spared as much pain as possible during slaughter, but our footage proves kindness is the last thing on the minds of the transporters and butchers at the Deonar slaughterhouse. We appeal to the public to show mercy towards animals and to celebrate the festival without hurting them," added Valliyate.