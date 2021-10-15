Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Veteran actor, director Rajdeep Naik joins AAP

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, veteran actor and director Rajdeep Naik joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



In a tweet the Aam Aadmi Party unit in Goa said, "Veteran actor and director Rajdeep Naik joins AAP."

Naik states that this is because he believes truly in the Kejriwal model and feels it is the only alternative for Goa. "I was truly impressed by Kejriwal's electricity and job guarantees. Looking at the present scenario of heightened unemployment and the effect the pandemic has on the livelihood of people, I decided that only AAP was the party that worked hard enough to help Goenkars."

As per the press statement issued by the party, Naik is a famous artist of Goa and a well-known theatre personality. Naik hails from the Savoi Verem Ponda area in Goa. In the year 2012, he was awarded the Yuva Srujan Puraskar by the Directorate of Art and Culture, under the Goa Government.

"I am happy to join AAP under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal. Over the past two years, Goa has suffered a lot due to the pandemic and its related economic consequences. AAP is the only political party that has worked to help Goenkars during the pandemic," said Rajdeep Naik after joining the party.

Slamming the BJP government in the state, he said, "Youth in Goa today are looking for jobs but the BJP government has failed to provide this. Only Arvind Kejriwal has come up with a solution and a plan to solve this problem."

"I welcome Bab Rajdeep Naik to team AAP Goa. He has the zeal and energy to work for the youth of Goa. I look forward to working together with him to fulfill the aspirations of the youth of Goa," said AAP Goa Convenor Rahul Mhambre.

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. Previously, the Goa Legislative Assembly election was held in February 2017. Currently, BJP is in power in Goa by winning 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats. (ANI)

