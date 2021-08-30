Ahead of Gujarat Congress reshuffle, Hardik Patel in Delhi

Congress is finalising names for the state President and sources say Arjun Modhwadia is the top choice of the party leadership but Shaktisinh Gohil, and Bharatsinh Solanki are also in the fray and now Hardik Patel is also understood to have jumped in

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Ahead of organisational restructuring in Congress' Gujarat unit, its state Working President and Patidar leader Hardik Patel was in the capital to meet top Congress leaders.

Reached for comment, Hardik Patel confirmed that he is in Delhi but said that he is in a meeting and did not respond to any other query.

In July, a delegation of state leaders had met Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and sought an appointment of state in charge as the post was vacant after the demise of Rajiv Satav, and state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani tendered their resignations from their posts in March, following the party's debacle in the local body elections.

The Congress performed badly, while the BJP vastly improved its performance.

The state is vital for the Congress, keeping in mind the Assembly elections scheduled next year, especially after the party came very close to wresting power from the ruling BJP in the 2017 polls.

Present Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was then the in charge for Gujarat.

