Ahead of Haryana polls, Anil Vij says Congress is divided into groups

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij has alleged that the Congress party in the state is divided into groups.

"Despite making efforts, all these groups cannot be merged into one," Vij said on Wednesday when asked about Congress' former Haryana unit chief Dr Ashok Tanwar's statement.

Weeks before the Haryana Assembly election, Tanwar on Wednesday said that the leadership is giving tickets to the people who recently joined the party and is ignoring other workers, who worked hard for years.

Addressing the Congress workers protesting outside the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Tanwar said: "I have worked hard for years. The people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party."He alleged that the ticket for Sohna assembly seat in Gurugram was "sold for Rs 5 crore." He said the leadership in the state has been destroyed. "We have remained dedicated to the party. Why do you have to give tickets to those who recently joined the party, but were critical of the party earlier."Tanwar claimed that he was approached to join the BJP six times in the last three months, but he turned down the offer as he is "not hungry of power.""I had personal issues with Randeep Singh Surjewala but I set aside all those differences for the party's sake," he said.Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)