Ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Delhi cops organise peace meets

The Northeast police have been organising community outreach programmes in which various respectable residents of the area from both the Hindus and Muslims communities are taking part along with the senior police officers. The idea is to promote communal harmony in the area.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) With a view to maintain peace and harmony during upcoming festivals like Holi as well as Shab-e-Barat, meetings of Aman Committees, comprising of people from different communities are being organised across the capital.

"We have been meeting people from different communities under the 'Bhaichara committee' at the district level. This is to ensure support from the residents and a better coordination among the committee members. We will be holding similar gatherings in future too," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP Northeast Delhi.

In east Delhi too, similar programmes were organised to sensitise the general public to maintain communal harmony during celebration of the forthcoming festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

DCP East Deepak Yadav asked members of the Aman committee to sensitise the general public to adhere to the guidelines of Covid-19 and avoid any gathering as the number of Covid-19 cases are on increase. All the committee members were also requested to remain present in the area during the festival and assist the police in maintaining law & order and communal harmony.

