Ahead of Janmashtami, Surat jewellery shop selling silver-made swings

On Sunday while speaking to ANI, jeweller shop owner Deepak said, "Smallest swings is priced at Rs 5,000 while the price of big swings is Rs 5.5 lakhs. Nowadays, people are seeing it as an investment option due to the lower price of silver.""We celebrate Janmashtami in a grand way so I am here to look at the designs of Palnas, they have various kinds of Palnas from budget-friendly and exceeding till Rs 5 lakh with various designs for the same," said Mansi, a buyer.Janamashtami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna will be celebrated on August 30. (ANI)